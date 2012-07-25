MOSCOW, July 25 The quartet of billionaires that owns half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP would welcome state oil firm Rosneft as an equal partner, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

"I don't see any big problem if BP takes the decision to sell its stake in TNK-BP to Rosneft," Interfax quoted one of the shareholders in the AAR consortium as saying.

Rosneft announced on Tuesday that it would enter talks to buy the British oil major's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company. BP put the stake up for sale on June 1 after a breakdown in shareholder relations.

AAR was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)