MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft was closing in on control of TNK-BP on Wednesday, sending its powerful CEO to London for talks after the four billionaires who own half the company agreed to sell their stake.

Here is a timeline of BP's history in Russia:

1997 - BP paid $571 million to buy a 10 percent stake in SIDANKO, then Russia's fifth-largest oil company and part of the UNEXIM-MFK banking group controlled by oligarch Vladimir Potanin.

2003 - BP established Russian joint venture, TNK-BP, as a result of the merger of Russian companies TNK, SIDANKO and Onako with the majority of BP's Russian oil assets. The company was 50 percent owned by BP and 50 percent owned by a group of Russia-connected investors: Alfa Group, Access Industries and Renova (AAR).

2008

August - TNK-BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley left Russia blaming a campaign of harassment in a fight for control between BP and its partners. He resigned in December.

2009

January - Shareholders finalised a deal under which BP ceded influence to AAR. Previously, half the board was appointed by BP and half by AAR.

November - Maxim Barsky nominated as the new chief of TNK-BP. Barsky left the company in October 2011 with Mikhail Fridman, one of the four tycoons in the AAR consortium, taking the reins as an interim CEO.

2011

January - BP and Rosneft agreed to a $16 billion share swap under which they planned to jointly explore for offshore oil and gas in the Russian Arctic.

May - The deal with Rosneft collapsed after BP's Russian partners won an injunction in a court of arbitration. Subsequent attempt by Rosneft and AAR to buy out AAR's stake failed as well.

2012

June - BP said it would pursue a sale of its stake in TNK-BP after receiving expressions of interest. Rosneft said it is in talks with BP to buy half of TNK-BP.

October - AAR has agreed to sell its stake to Rosneft for $28 billion, according to a source.