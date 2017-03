MOSCOW, March 21 Rosneft said on Thursday it had closed the acquisition of TNK-BP, making it the world's largest listed crude producer with BP as a major shareholder.

Rosneft said it wrapped up the deal to acquire 50 percent of TNK-BP for $27.73 billion from the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires.

The company also said it closed the deal to buy another half of TNK-BP, which was Russia's third-largest crude producer, from BP for $16.65 billion and 12.84 percent of Rosneft shares.

As part of the agreements, BP also bought an additional 5.66 percent in Rosneft and increased its holding in the company to 19.75 percent.