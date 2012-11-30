UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
KHABAROVSK, Russia Nov 30 Rosneft should sign a binding agreement next month to buy half of oil company TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, its president Igor Sechin told reporters on Friday.
"We will sign a binding agreement with AAR in December - I don't have any doubts. We are working quickly with AAR too," Sechin said after an extraordinary general meeting of Rosneft shareholders.
Rosneft has signed heads of agreement to buy out the tycoons for $28 billion in cash as part of a $55 billion deal in which it will also acquire BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil firm.
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)