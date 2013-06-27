MOSCOW, June 27 Russian state oil major Rosneft said on Thursday it may offer to buy out minority shareholders in TNK-BP Holding or convert their stock into its own shares, but only at a lower valuation than at which it took over TNK-BP.

"We don't have any obligations. It would be a voluntary offer or, if a decision on a reorganisation is taken, a conversion. We will see," Rosneft Vice President Igor Maidannik told reporters.