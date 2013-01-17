MOSCOW Jan 17 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has been ordered to sell some of its petrol stations after it acquires oil company TNK-BP so its market share will not exceed the allowed level, local newswires reported on Thursday.

RIA Novosti and Interfax cited Igor Artemyev, head of Russia's anti-trust service FAS, as saying the condition is a part of the approval of the deal.

He said Rosneft should cut its share of the diesel and gasoline retail market in certain Russian regions to below 50 percent, according to the reports.

Rosneft is due to buy TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Russian-born business tycoons and BP in a cash-and-stock deal worth more than $55 billion.

Rosneft is the second-largest owner of petrol stations in Russia after LUKOIL. It controls some 1,800 petrol stations across 41 regions in the country.