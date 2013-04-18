MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's state oil company Rosneft intends to resolve the problem with minority shareholders in oil company TNK-BP, First Deputy Prime minister Igor Shuvalov told an investment conference on Thursday.

"They understand that it is a problem, that it is necessary to treat these investors with respect and resolve this problem," Shuvalov said.

Minority shareholders in TNK-BP's Russian subsidiary TNK-BP Holding have been dissatisfied over Rosneft's attutude towards them.

Rosneft's head Igor Sechin has said Rosneft has no obligations before TNK-BP minority shareholders and the company will not offer any buyout.