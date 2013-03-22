MOSCOW, March 22 Shares in TNK-BP Holding , the traded unit of TNK-BP oil producer, fell more than 14 percent to reach its historic low on Friday after Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, reiterated that Rosneft will not buy out TNK-BP shares.

Sechin told Rossia-24 TV channel that Rosneft has no plans to buy out TNK-BP shares from minority shareholders. He was speaking after Rosneft completed the $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP from BP and AAR consortium of four Soviet-born tycoons.

As of 0915 GMT, TNK-BP Holding shares were down 14.28 percent to 48.7 roubles, touching a historic low of 48.11 roubles earlier in the day.