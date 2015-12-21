LONDON/MOSCOW Dec 21 Trafigura is expanding its
ties with Russia's Rosneft and is likely to become its
biggest buyer next year when the Swiss commodities trader adds
refined products to its already huge purchases of crude oil.
Trafigura said it had agreed to purchase additional volumes
from Rosneft from January, mainly refined products.
The company declined to disclose details. Trading sources
estimated the total volumes at 20 million tonnes, equal to an
entire annual output of two large refineries or enough to meet
consumption of a country such as Spain for half a year.
"The marketing and supply arrangements cover refined
products and were agreed on market terms after a competitive
tender process. The transactions are fully compliant with
international sanctions and no pre-financing is involved," a
senior Trafigura spokesman said.
Over the past year, Trafigura has been buying 20 million
tonnes of crude oil from Rosneft and the addition of refined
products will make it the single biggest corporate buyer of oil
from Russia.
Only China as a country is buying more oil and products from
Russia.
Rosneft has been expanding its deals with Trafigura as its
own ambitions of creating a major trading division have been
curtailed by sanctions imposed by the West on Russia over
Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Last year, Rosneft abandoned plans to buy the oil trading
division of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley and since then it has
looked for partners to trade its huge resources and generate
maximum profits amid low oil prices.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by
William Hardy and Jason Neely)