By Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova
MOSCOW Dec 21 Swiss commodities trader
Trafigura is expanding its ties with Russia's Rosneft
and is set to become the biggest buyer from the sanctions-hit
Kremlin oil major when it adds refined products to its already
huge purchases of crude oil.
Trafigura said it had agreed to buy additional
volumes from Rosneft from January 2016, mainly refined products.
The company declined to disclose details. Trading sources
said they estimated the total volumes at 20 million tonnes,
equal to the entire annual output of two large refineries or
enough to meet the consumption of a country such as Spain for
half a year.
"The marketing and supply arrangements cover refined
products and were agreed on market terms after a competitive
tender process. The transactions are fully compliant with
international sanctions and no pre-financing is involved," a
Trafigura spokesman said.
Over the past year, Trafigura has been buying 20 million
tonnes of crude oil from Rosneft and the addition of refined
products will make it the single biggest corporate buyer of oil
from Russia. Only China is buying more oil and products from
Russia.
Rosneft has expanded its business with Trafigura because its
ambition to create a major trading division has been thwarted by
sanctions imposed by the West on Russia over Moscow's actions in
Ukraine.
Last year, Rosneft abandoned plans to buy the oil trading
division of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley and since then it has
looked for partners to trade its huge resources and generate
maximum profit amid steeply falling oil prices.
PREPAY DEALS
From February this year, Rosneft has relied on Trafigura to
sell large volumes of crude as the Swiss trader was prepared to
pay early for shipments.
Receiving payments early -- even if by only 20-30 days not
forbidden by sanctions -- was important to Rosneft as it was
forced to explore other funding options when its access to
Western capital markets was shut down.
Trafigura Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon told
Reuters that early payment to Rosneft within the 30-day limit
had not exceeded $400 million per month after oil prices fell
significantly in recent months.
Over the past year, Trafigura has overtaken other large
buyers of oil and products from Rosneft, including oil majors
such as Royal Dutch/Shell, Total, ENI
and BP.
Prior to this year, trading houses Vitol and
Glencore have dominated the trade with Rosneft after
they raised $10 billion in loans for the firm to help it fund
the TNK-BP purchase.
Sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 have made long term
pre-financing deals impossible.
The latest developments with refined products have confused
the market as several traders said they had expected Rosneft to
offer via tenders as it did for 2015, when it sold 3.1 million
tonnes of diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk to a number of
buyers.
"As far as I know there have been no tenders for diesel out
of Primorsk for 2016," one trader said. Trafigura said it had
won oil in tenders. It gave no further detail. Rosneft, which is
not obliged to hold tenders, declined to comment.
