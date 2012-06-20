ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russia's top
crude producer Rosneft is looking into a possibility of entering
the U.S. stock market, the company's influential Chief Executive
Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.
"We are studying a possibility and viability of entering the
American (stock) market," Sechin told a shareholder who asked
him about company's plans to increase its exposure to foreign
stock markets.
Sechin was speaking at an annual general meeting of Rosneft
, which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange
after a 2006 placement.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)