* Rosneft sees Vankor output at 23 mln t in 2016-document
* Had planned peak production of 25 mln t this year-document
* Field is a key resource for exports to Asia
* Rosneft says to honour supply commitments
(Writes through, adds links to factbox, graphic)
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Oct 23 Rosneft has cut its output
forecast for a field that is pivotal to its Asian export
strategy, even as boss Igor Sechin pledges more oil for China
and seeks cash backing from Beijing to fund ambitious expansion
plans and ease debt.
The world's largest listed oil company by output, Rosneft
has cut the forecast for the Vankor field in East
Siberia, according to a document obtained by Reuters.
The state oil major declined to comment on Vankor's future
production, but said it would meet all its supply commitments
without having to divert westbound oil flows to cover the new
Chinese volumes.
Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and some
analysts have questioned whether Rosneft has the oil to honour
its long-term contracts.
Output at Vankor, which feeds in to the Eastern Siberia -
Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, will only reach 23 million tonnes
(462,000 barrels per day) in 2016, according to a forecast on a
regional government web site to which access was blocked.
Vankor will pump 21.3 million tonnes this year (428,000 bpd)
- below a peak initially seen at 25 million tonnes, according to
a copy emailed by an official to Reuters.
With proven oil reserves of 1.4 billion barrels, Vankor is
the biggest Russian oilfield to enter production in 25 years. It
is vital for the state oil major to meet its growing commitments
to supply Asian markets.
"Rosneft's production plans will without doubt ensure that
all oil supply commitments are met," the company said in
comments emailed to Reuters.
"In the event of possible deviations, existing agreements
and the most profitable supply routes will be prioritised."
CASH NOW, OIL LATER
On Tuesday, Rosneft signed an outline deal in Beijing to
supply 200,000 bpd to Sinopec for 10 years, pushing oil sales to
China announced by Sechin over 1 million bpd.
Sechin has ramped up supply deals with China to win market
share and secure up-front payments he needs to sustain both
Rosneft's ambitious exploration plans and its net debt load of
1.85 trillion roubles ($58 billion).
That borrowing was swollen by the takeover of Anglo-Russian
venture TNK-BP by Rosneft, which expects to increase
oil production to 4.4 million bpd over the next seven years from
4.2 million bpd this year.
That will not, however, be enough to respond to breakneck
growth in Chinese imports, which analysts Woodmac say may reach
9.2 million bpd by 2020.
China, holder of the world's largest forex reserves, is in a
position to finance Russian oil exploration through deals that
include a pre-paid component, which was reported in the Sinopec
deal to be 20-30 percent of the overall cost.
Rosneft has also offered equity in another field in Eastern
Siberia to China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), in a departure
from earlier deals that secured future supplies against
multi-billion-dollar loans.
Rosneft and CNPC agreed last week to jointly develop
Srednebotuobinsk, a greenfield project that is forecast to pump
more than 100,000 bpd in 2017.
Analysts say that Rosneft, now with even stronger backing
from CNPC, may start snapping up smaller upstream assets along
the ESPO pipeline route to add to projects under development.
"No matter what asset is on the market - small or big - it
is on the radar of Igor Ivanovich (Sechin)," said Vitaly
Kryukov, an analyst with IFD Kapital brokerage in Moscow.
Vankor is strategically vital to Rosneft. Its location on
Russia's pipeline network enables it to pump oil west to Europe
or east via ESPO to the Pacific coast or to China.
Rosneft has agreed with Transneft to double the capacity of
a pipeline spur to China to 600,000 bpd by 2018, to honour
supply contracts set this year with CNPC.
If logistical headaches render direct supplies to China
uneconomic, Rosneft could resort to oil swaps, which would allow
it to rely on other firms' crude flows as long as it provides
matching volumes elsewhere.
"There are options for manoeuvre - swap operations are
widely used, so (oil) flows might be redirected," said Denis
Borisov, a director at accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin for two
decades, dismisses concerns that Rosneft will fail to deliver.
"I urge you not to worry," he said recently. "We will align
our production projects with refining ones and our shipment
commitments."
Rosneft shares fell by 1 percent and are 6 percent below the
peak set when the TNK-BP deal was announced last year.
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and William Hardy)