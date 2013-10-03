* Lukoil has said it wants to quit Venezuela consortium
* Rosneft interested in increasing consortium stake
MOSCOW Oct 3 Rosneft may increase its
exposure to oil in Venezuela, the world's top holder of crude
oil reserves, by buying Lukoil's stake in a
consortium, Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told reporters on
Thursday.
Lukoil, Russia's second-biggest oil producer, has said it
wants to sell its 20-percent stake in the Russian consortium
helping to develop a large oil project in Venezuela because "it
is not a high priority". {ID:nL6N0HS16D]
Lukoil has been increasing its upstream base by acquiring
foreign projects because Russia's energy landscape is
increasingly dominated by state-owned companies such as Rosneft
and Gazprom.
"Lukoil has been actively engaged in upstream asset
acquisitions, I can't believe that such a resource base as that
of Venezuela's is not of an interest," Sechin told reporters.
"If we see an intention to sell, of course, we will hold
talks and work on the possibility of increasing Rosneft's
stake."
Lukoil is part of the Junin-6 consortium developing heavy
oil in the Orinoco basin. The group is led by Rosneft and also
includes Gazprom Neft.
The Junin-6 consortium owns a 40 percent stake in the
project, which started production in September 2012, while
Venezuela's state-run PDVSA has 60 percent.
Russian media have speculated that Lukoil's stake in the
Russian consortium could be worth around $200 million.
Venezuela is the world's 11th largest crude exporter but
foreign companies operating there have faced price controls and
currency devaluations along with threats of nationalisation,
leading several to quit the country.
Other Russian companies, Surgutneftegas and
TNK-BP, which was bought by Rosneft for $55 billion earlier this
year, have also decided to leave the consortium, citing a need
to focus on domestic business.
Sechin said on Thursday that Lukoil was yet to offer its
stake in the consortium.
"When I see it, we will consider it," he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Potter)