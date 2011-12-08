MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's state-controlled Rosselkhozbank plans to meet investors in Asia next week, the lender said on Thursday, shortly after another bank, VEB, postponed a bond issue due to investors' jitters over post-election rallies.

Rosselkhozbank, Russia's fourth largest by assets with focus on lending to agriculture sector, said it plans to meet investors in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland are acting as arrangers of the event, the lender added but declined to comment if any deal is likely to follow after the meetings.

Russian state development bank VEB has postponed a Eurobond offering due to poor market conditions fueled by fears that Russia may face political instability after parliamentary elections, two financial market sources said on Wednesday.

Apart from Rosselkhozbank, two other Russian borrowers -- state-owned Russian Railways and Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP -- plan to meet investors for non-deal roadshows next week. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Ediitng by Ramya Venugopal)