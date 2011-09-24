* Half workforce strikes, union says

* Union says production halted

WINDHOEK, Sept 24 Around half of Rio Tinto's Rossing Uranium workers are taking part in a strike that is hitting production at its mine in Namibia, the union involved said on Saturday, also countering company claims that some of the mine was still working.

"Of the 1,055 employees in the bargaining unit that are affected by the production incentive system for workers, a majority of 800 went on strike," Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) spokesman Ismael Kasuto said.

The strike, which started on Friday, centres around a dispute about different incentives for management and workers.

Kasuto also countered claims by the company that "some operational aspects" of the mine were continuing. "As far as I know production has come to a standstill."

Talks are due to resume on Monday.

A court application by Rossing to have the strike declared illegal is likely to be heard on Wednesday. However, the union said the court decision would have no bearing on the strike.

"The company fails to understand that a court ruling will not affect the strike as the application only focuses on one aspect of the dispute," Kasuto said.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Lane)