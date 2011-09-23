WINDHOEK, Sept 23 Namibia's Rossing Uranium, a unit of mining giant Rio Tinto , has offered its workers a deal in a labour dispute over production bonuses, just before the scheduled start of a strike, a Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN)official said on Friday.

"We talked till 1.20 a.m. and came up with a principle agreement that will be presented at the gate at 0800 when the strike is supposed to start," MUN's Rossing branch representative Ismael Kasuto told Reuters. "If our members agree we will sign the deal. If not we will continue talks."

Kasuto said the agreement offers workers an unconditional upfront payment of N$15,200 ($1,837.669) and a further N$2,000 to N$4,150 per worker that is conditional. ($1 = 8.271 Namibian dollars) (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Writing Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Stoddard)