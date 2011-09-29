JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 The management at Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia said on Thursday that a labour court had once again decided in the company's favour, rejecting an appeal from striking workers that their industrial action was legal.

"The court ruled again in favour of the company in a motion that was not opposed by the union. The company therefore requires all striking employees to go back to work with immediate effect," Rossing said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)