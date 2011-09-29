* Rossing produced 8 mln lb (3.63 mln kg) of uranium last year

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 Striking employees returned to work at Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia on Thursday after a labour court again decided in the company's favour, rejecting a union appeal that its industrial action over bonuses was legal.

"The court ruled again in favour of the company in a motion that was not opposed by the union. The company therefore requires all striking employees to go back to work with immediate effect," Rossing said in a brief statement.

The union confirmed that it was abiding by the ruling and its workers had returned late in the afternoon.

"We have an obligation to comply with whatever the court has decided," Ismael Kasuto, spokesman for the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), told Reuters.

The company had said on Wednesday that all workers, on strike since the early shift on Friday, were required to return to work after a court declared the strike illegal. But the union had appealed the ruling.

MUN, which represents some 1,200 of Rossing's 1,600 workers, had been protesting over differences in bonuses paid to workers and management in a dispute that sparked a three-day strike in July.

The strike has hurt output at Rossing, where production was already hit by heavy rains earlier in the year. Rossing produced around 8 million lb (3.63 million kgs) of uranium last year. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Xola Potelwa; Editing by Anthony Barker)