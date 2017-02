WINDHOEK Oct 5 The management at Rio Tinto's Rossing mine in Namibia said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with the local union over production incentives, ending an ongoing battle that has disrupted output at the uranium producer.

"We have reached an agreement that has been accepted by both parties and provides benefits to employees as well as to the company," the company and the union said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch and Agnieszka Flak)