By Servaas van den Bosch

WINDHOEK, Oct 5 The management at Rio Tinto's Rossing mine in Namibia and the local union said they had reached a deal over production incentives, ending a battle that had disrupted output at the uranium producer.

"We have reached an agreement that has been accepted by both parties and provides benefits to employees as well as to the company," the two sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN), which represents some 1,200 of Rossing's 1,600 workers, had protested differences in bonuses paid to workers and to management.

The workers were asking for N$30,000 ($3,665) each, on top of N$11,000 that they have already received.

Rossing initially offered an unconditional up-front payment of N$15,200 and a further N$2,100 to N$5,150 per worker, conditional on safety and production performance during the fourth quarter.

Rossing said its agreement with the MUN includes an immediate cash bonus, without giving specifics. It also said the parties had agreed to review a number of existing agreements.

"The revised agreements will provide additional benefits and working arrangements for employees, as well as providing productivity, flexibility and cost improvements for the company," it said.

Workers went on a six-day strike last month after rejecting management's offer and then returned to work after a labour court ruled the strike was illegal. There was also a three-day walk-out in July.

The strikes have hurt output at Rossing, whose production was already hit by heavy rains earlier in the year.

Rossing produced around 8 million pounds of uranium last year.

Rio Tinto has a 68.6 percent stake in the mine. ($1 = 8.185 Namibian Dollars) (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Jane Baird)