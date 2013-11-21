Nov 21 Ross Stores Inc : * Reports third quarter sales and earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.83 to $3.87 * Q3 earnings per share $0.80 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01 * Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion * Says to adopt a more cautious outlook for the fourth quarter * Says Q4 comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2% on top of a 5% increase in