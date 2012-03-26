MOSCOW, March 26 Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom has approved bond issues of a total value of 100 billion roubles ($3.45 billion) that will be used to refinance existing debt and fund the company's strategic objectives.

"The company`s executive management team will determine when the bonds will be issued, and they will consider market conditions as well as the cost of alternative sources of financing before reaching a decision," it said in a statement.

The issues will include exchange-traded bonds totalling 60 billion roubles with a 3-year maturity, and exchange-traded bonds totalling 40 billion roubles with a 5-year maturity.

Preliminary details of the bond issue were announced last month.

($1 = 28.9975 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)