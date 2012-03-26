BRIEF-Ivrnet signs and finances seven new contracts for Ivrnet Central
* Ivrnet signs and finances seven new contracts for Ivrnet Central Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom has approved bond issues of a total value of 100 billion roubles ($3.45 billion) that will be used to refinance existing debt and fund the company's strategic objectives.
"The company`s executive management team will determine when the bonds will be issued, and they will consider market conditions as well as the cost of alternative sources of financing before reaching a decision," it said in a statement.
The issues will include exchange-traded bonds totalling 60 billion roubles with a 3-year maturity, and exchange-traded bonds totalling 40 billion roubles with a 5-year maturity.
Preliminary details of the bond issue were announced last month.
($1 = 28.9975 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker)
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Stuart McLean, a Canadian humorist and broadcaster best known for his popular syndicated comic radio show The Vinyl Cafe, died on Wednesday at the age of 68, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.
KIEV, Feb 15 Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russian hackers of targeting its power grid, financial system and other infrastructure with a new type of virus that attacks industrial processes, the latest in a series of cyber offensives against the country.