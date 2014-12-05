Dec 5 MiMES Rostelekom :

* Approves signing an agreement with Sberbank Rossii on opening a revolving credit line for 10 billion roubles

* Maximum interest rate is base rate (based on MosPrime Rate)plus 0.75 pct per annum

* Proceeds from credit will be used to finance its operating and investment activities, as well as refinancing of liabilities

