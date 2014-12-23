Dec 23 Rostelecom :

* Approves creating joint venture Tsifrovoe Televideniye with FGUP VGTRK for production and distribution of thematic TV channels

* Says will acquire 25.3 pct stake in Tsifrovoe Televideniye by contribution of 100 pct stake in NKS-Media Source text: bit.ly/1sSQfjg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)