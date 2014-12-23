Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Rostelecom :
* Approves creating joint venture Tsifrovoe Televideniye with FGUP VGTRK for production and distribution of thematic TV channels
* Says will acquire 25.3 pct stake in Tsifrovoe Televideniye by contribution of 100 pct stake in NKS-Media Source text: bit.ly/1sSQfjg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)