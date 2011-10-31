Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Monday its board had approved an up to $500 million share buyback.
A host of Russian companies have launched buybacks in recent months to take advantage of a sharp devaluation of their shares and to assure investors following recent turmoil in global markets.
Rostelecom plans to repurchase both ordinary and preferred (RTKM_p.MM) shares, it said in a statement without giving further details.
Chief Executive Alexander Provotorov said earlier this month the recent decline in share price meant a buyback could be a potential opportunity.
Rostelecom, which plans a technical listing on the London Stock Exchange in December, lost more than 20 percent in value in the last three months.
Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) , potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L and housebuilder Etalon (ETLNGq.L) have recently launched share buybacks. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)