MOSCOW Oct 31 Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Monday its board had approved an up to $500 million share buyback.

A host of Russian companies have launched buybacks in recent months to take advantage of a sharp devaluation of their shares and to assure investors following recent turmoil in global markets.

Rostelecom plans to repurchase both ordinary and preferred (RTKM_p.MM) shares, it said in a statement without giving further details.

Chief Executive Alexander Provotorov said earlier this month the recent decline in share price meant a buyback could be a potential opportunity.

Rostelecom, which plans a technical listing on the London Stock Exchange in December, lost more than 20 percent in value in the last three months.

Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) , potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L and housebuilder Etalon (ETLNGq.L) have recently launched share buybacks. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)