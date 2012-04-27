MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Friday its board has proposed a 2011 dividend of 4.6959 roubles ($0.16) per each ordinary and preferred share.

The company said the total to be paid would therefore amount to 14.96 billion roubles ($510.23 million) or around 46 percent of 2011 net profit in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards and 32.5 percent of net profit under IFRS.

It reported earlier on Friday a 47 percent increase in 2011 net profit under IFRS to 46 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)