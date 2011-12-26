MOSCOW Dec 26 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Monday it would pay at least 20 percent of net profit, calculated according to International Financial Reporting Standards, in dividends on ordinary shares.

Under the previous dividend policy, the company paid at least 10 percent of net profit to Russian Accounting Standards.

The company also said in a statement its dividend policy for preferred shares remained unchanged. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)