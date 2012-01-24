* Will buy back stake worth $575 mln
* Could sell shares in SPO, or use for acquisitions
* Stake may have belonged to tycoon Kerimov - reports
(Releads, adds Kerimov background)
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian telecoms operator
Rostelecom will buy back nearly 4 percent of its
shares, worth around $575 million as of Tuesday's close, as part
of a buyback programme that could lead to a fund-raising
secondary share placement in London.
The state-controlled company also said it could use the
shares as currency for acquisitions in fast-growing sectors such
as broadband or mobile.
"This will enhance the company`s ability to
participate in strategic acquisitions and provides it with stock
that can be sold during the company`s SPO (secondary public
offering), while maintaining the state`s stake in the company
above the controlling level," the group said in a statement.
Rostelecom will buy the 3.86 percent stake from VTB Bank
, which had in turn accumulated the shares via a deal
with an as-yet-unnamed seller or sellers, the company said.
According to media reports, the shares were previously owned
by billionaire potash tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, whose investment
vehicle Nafta bought a near 6 percent stake in Rostelecom at the
end of October.
Business daily Kommersant wrote last week that Kerimov was
looking to sell his Rostelecom stake just three months later,
raising concerns about poor corporate governance practice.
Both Nafta and VTB declined to comment.
Rostelecom said only it was acting through VTB "to limit the
dilution of the company`s free float, as well as any stock price
fluctuations caused by an open-market share buyback."
It added it would buy 1.689 percent of the shares
using an 8.3 billion rouble ($269.1 million) loan from VTB and
the remaining with the help of other bank financing.
Following the buyback of the 3.86 percent stake,
Rostelecom's subsidiary Mobitel will own 6.55 percent of
Rostelecom shares, Rostelecom said in a statement.
Rostelecom's board approved a share buyback programme for up
to $500 million last October.
($1 = 30.8425 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Olga Sichkar and Anastasia
Teterevleva; Editing by John Bowker)