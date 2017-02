MOSCOW May 24 Russian state controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Thursday it would buy a 26 percent stake in Moscow TV network provider Mosteleset for 1.8 billion roubles ($56.76 million).

The company said in a statement it would secure the deal through its subsidiary NTK, which already uses Mosteleset services to supply its own customers. ($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)