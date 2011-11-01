MOSCOW Nov 1 Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is
buying a stake of up to 6 percent in telecoms group Rostelecom
from Yevgeny Yurchenko, one of its biggest minority
shareholders, Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
Yurchenko, former chief executive of Rostelecom's state
shareholder Svyazinvest, is quitting as a Rostelecom
shareholder, the newspaper said, quoting two unnamed sources
close to Rostelecom's board and an investment fund manager.
While the stake was worth $900 million based on Monday's
share price, the deal was likely to be priced at a significant
discount, after a number of margin calls on the shares bought by
Yurchenko using borrowed funds, the business daily said.
Rostelecom's stock has lost over 20 percent of its value
over the past three months, and Rostelecom's board on Monday
approved a share buyback of up to $500 million.
The newspaper quoted Yurchenko as saying he remained a
Rostelecom shareholder, while a source close to Rostelecom's
board told the newspaper Yurchenko retained no more than 2
percent of the company's shares and faced more margin calls.
Neither Rostelecom nor Yurchenko could be reached for
comment. A spokesman for Kerimov's company Nafta declined to
comment.
Kerimov controls Russian potash miner Uralkali
URKAq.L, holds a 38 percent stake in housebuilder PIK Group
(PKGPq.L) and co-owns Russia's top gold miner Polyus
Gold PLZLq.L.
