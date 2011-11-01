MOSCOW Nov 1 Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is buying a stake of up to 6 percent in telecoms group Rostelecom from Yevgeny Yurchenko, one of its biggest minority shareholders, Kommersant reported on Tuesday.

Yurchenko, former chief executive of Rostelecom's state shareholder Svyazinvest, is quitting as a Rostelecom shareholder, the newspaper said, quoting two unnamed sources close to Rostelecom's board and an investment fund manager.

While the stake was worth $900 million based on Monday's share price, the deal was likely to be priced at a significant discount, after a number of margin calls on the shares bought by Yurchenko using borrowed funds, the business daily said.

Rostelecom's stock has lost over 20 percent of its value over the past three months, and Rostelecom's board on Monday approved a share buyback of up to $500 million.

The newspaper quoted Yurchenko as saying he remained a Rostelecom shareholder, while a source close to Rostelecom's board told the newspaper Yurchenko retained no more than 2 percent of the company's shares and faced more margin calls.

Neither Rostelecom nor Yurchenko could be reached for comment. A spokesman for Kerimov's company Nafta declined to comment.

Kerimov controls Russian potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L, holds a 38 percent stake in housebuilder PIK Group (PKGPq.L) and co-owns Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold PLZLq.L. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; Editing by Dan Lalor)