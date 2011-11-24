MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian tycoon Suleiman
Kerimov's vehicle Nafta-Moskva said it may increase its
newly-acquired stake in telecoms operator Rostelecom
and seek a seat on the company's board.
Nafta-Moskva bought a 5.8 percent stake in the recently
beefed-up state-controlled operator earlier this month, it said
on Thursday, confirming media reports.
"The company does not exclude it will build up this stake to
the level sufficient for getting a seat on the board of
directors with the aim of increasing efficiency and transparency
at Rostelecom," Nafta-Moskva said in a statement.
Shares in Rostelecom, which plans to hold a technical
listing in London in December, added 0.7 percent by 1247 GMT,
outperforming a broad market that was down 0.2 percent.
Kerimov also has stakes in Russian potash miner Uralkali
, housebuilder PIK Group
and Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold .
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing
by John Bowker)