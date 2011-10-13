MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its technical listing on the London Stock Exchange is scheduled for December this year.

"At LSE the listing is scheduled for December 2011, we have already submitted a draft of our prospectus to the UK listing authority and have received initial feedback on that," Chief Executive Alexander Provotorov said on a conference call with analysts.

"We have also obtained permission from the Russian regulators to list up to 25 percent of our ordinary shares internationally and we expect the same approval for the preferred shares as well," he said.

The company earlier said it planned to hold the listing by the year end.

Provotorov also said Rostelecom was "closely cooperating" with its state-controlled shareholder Svyazinvest regarding the potential acquisition of its mobile phone operator Sky Link and expected to file documentation for the obtaining of anti-monopoly approval next week.

"We are in the process of obtaining evaluation and we hope that this deal will be signed by the end of this year. This will allow us to significantly increase the attractiveness of our mobile development on the basis of Sky Link's CDMA, 2G and 3G frequencies and licenses."

He added Rostelecom could pay higher dividends than reflected in its dividend policy.

"We would like to discuss rennovation of dividend policy with our board of directors and will ask the board to review this issue till the end of the year." (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)