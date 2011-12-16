MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom has postponed a technical listing on the London Stock Exchange until early next year , a company source said on Friday.

"The listing of Rostelecom's securities is being moved to the beginning of 2012 because UK's state financial market regulator needs more time than usual to endorse the company's prospectus," the source told Reuters.

Rostelecom declined to comment.

It had planned to hold the technical listing in the second half of December. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)