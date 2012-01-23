BRIEF-Seven West Media says HY profit attributable $12.385 million versus $135.2 million
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $903.3 million versus $895.7 million
MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's Rostelecom said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary Mobitel has secured an 8.3 billion rouble ($265 million) one-year loan from bank VTB to finance repurchase of Rostelecom shares.
The state-controlled telecoms operator earlier approved an up to $500 million share buyback.
($1 = 31.3420 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
* MAM Software Group Inc says reaffirmed its expectations for fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $4.1 million to $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: