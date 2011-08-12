* Russia govt plans $200 bln privatisation programme
* Rostelecom among companies for sale
* Govt to complete the telecoms group reform first
MOSCOW, Aug 12 Russia is unlikely to dispose of
its stake in recently beefed-up telecoms operator Rostelecom
before September 2013, by when the government plans to
wrap up its reform of the group, Kommersant reported on Friday.
The former long-distance call monopoly in April became a
full service telecoms provider after it was merged with seven
regional peers, part of reforms aimed at boosting the efficiency
of state telecom assets.
The company plans to hold a technical listing in London by
the end of this year, and government officials have said its
privatisation would be a logical step after all reorganisation
procedures are completed.
Kommersant business daily reported that the next stage of
reorganisation will complete by September 2013, after the
government resolves the complicated ownership structure of the
telecoms group, citing a timetable approved by Deputy Prime
Minister Sergei Ivanov.
The Russian government directly owns less than 50 percent of
Rostelecom, but has indirect control via two state entities, the
Deposit Insurance Agency and development bank VEB.
Kommersant quoted the Communications Ministry press office
as saying its privatisation would only become possible when the
government directly owns those shares.
The ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Russia wants to raise $200 billion from the sale of state
stakes in the largest companies, including Rosneft ,
VTB and Aeroflot .
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Bowker and David
Hulmes)