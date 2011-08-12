* Russia govt plans $200 bln privatisation programme

* Rostelecom among companies for sale

* Govt to complete the telecoms group reform first

MOSCOW, Aug 12 Russia is unlikely to dispose of its stake in recently beefed-up telecoms operator Rostelecom before September 2013, by when the government plans to wrap up its reform of the group, Kommersant reported on Friday.

The former long-distance call monopoly in April became a full service telecoms provider after it was merged with seven regional peers, part of reforms aimed at boosting the efficiency of state telecom assets.

The company plans to hold a technical listing in London by the end of this year, and government officials have said its privatisation would be a logical step after all reorganisation procedures are completed.

Kommersant business daily reported that the next stage of reorganisation will complete by September 2013, after the government resolves the complicated ownership structure of the telecoms group, citing a timetable approved by Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov.

The Russian government directly owns less than 50 percent of Rostelecom, but has indirect control via two state entities, the Deposit Insurance Agency and development bank VEB.

Kommersant quoted the Communications Ministry press office as saying its privatisation would only become possible when the government directly owns those shares.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Russia wants to raise $200 billion from the sale of state stakes in the largest companies, including Rosneft , VTB and Aeroflot .

