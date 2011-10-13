* Net profit falls to 8.6 bln roubles vs 10 bln forecast

* Revenues rise 6 pct to 71.2 bln roubles, below forecast

* Shares fall 1.5 pct (Adds CEO comments on LSE listing, M&A, buyback)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Oct 13 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said its second-quarter net profit fell 2 percent year-on-year and sales growth continued to slow as it has yet to feel the benefits of expansion in fast-growing market segments.

The former long-distance call monopoly in April became a full-service telecoms provider after it was merged with seven regional peers, part of reforms aimed at boosting the efficiency of state telecom assets.

It will hold a technical listing on the London Stock Exchange in December, chief executive Alexander Provotorov said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday, confirming previously announced plans for a listing before the year-end.

The company is expected to be privatised at a later stage and has recently unveiled a five-year strategy aimed at helping to offset losses in its core fixed-line business by growing its share of the broadband and pay-TV market.

In the second quarter of 2011 year-on-year revenue growth at the recently beefed-up operator slowed to 6 percent from 8 percent in the first quarter, it said in a statement.

The company said revenues totalled 71.2 billion roubles ($2.3 billion) against a 73.4 billion rouble average forecast, with growth in the broadband subscriber base partly offset by a decline in traditional fixed-line services.

Rostelecom's Moscow-traded stock was down 1.5 percent by 1415 GMT, underperforming the broad market and MICEX telecom index which were down 0.6 percent and 0.97 percent respectively.

AMBITIOUS TARGETS

Rostelecom's revenues from long-distance fixed-line calls fell 11 percent year-on-year amid continuing migration to mobile networks and stronger competition.

"We see a slight decrease but our situation is much better than for rest of the big incumbents in Europe. We have a stable position in our revenues despite a slight decrease in subscribers," Provotorov said, adding new marketing initiatives and tariff increases would help it to protect its position.

That slowdown partly offset higher revenues from broadband internet and pay-TV services -- the two main pillars of future growth -- which soared 26 percent and 433 percent respectively.

The group aims to grow its share of Russia's broadband market to 50 percent by 2015 from just under 40 percent, and is targeting 30 percent of the pay-TV market and 22 percent of the wireless broadband market in subscriber terms, up from the current levels of 25 percent and 9 percent respectively.

"Rostelecom's results confirm our cautious view on the company's fundamentals, which are at risk due to the dominance of traditional services in the revenue mix and a weak position on the mobile market, which undermines the company's competitiveness in the long term," Uralsib analysts said.

The company has recently made several acquisitions to enhance its mobile business, and Provotorov said he expected a deal for Sky Link, owned by Rostelecom's state shareholder Svyazinvest, to be the only new material acquisition this year.

He added management was currently discussing a buyback opportunity and could take this discussion to board level.

"I think that the shares dropped down significantly from the level of September and that means that it can be a potential opportunity for the company," he said.

Second-quarter net profit amounted to 8.55 billion roubles against a 10 billion rouble forecast and pro forma 8.76 billion roubles in the same period of 2010. ($1 = 31.110 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)