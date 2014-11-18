* Net profit from ongoing operations at 5 bln roubles

* Revenue from ongoing operations rises 3 pct

* Sees 2014 revenue growth closer to top of 1-2 pct range (Adds )

MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russian telecoms group Rostelecom said its third-quarter net profit from ongoing operations halved due to rising costs and a one-off gain in the previous year as it completed the spin-off its mobile assets.

The state-controlled company, which has shifted its focus to fast-growing broadband and pay TV, said on Tuesday the rising cost of staff and fees to connect to rivals' networks contributed to a fall in its net profit from ongoing operations to around 5 billion roubles ($107 million) from around 10 billion roubles.

Revenue from ongoing operations rose 3 percent to 74.8 billion roubles as it increased the number of broadband and pay-TV subscribers by 7 and 6 percent, respectively, the former landline monopoly said.

Rostelecom said it did not see any negative impact on demand for its services during the quarter amid an economic slowdown and said it expected full-year revenue growth to come in at the higher end of its 1-2 percent forecast range.

The company completed the final stage of a deal to create a mobile joint venture with the country's fourth-biggest wireless carrier Tele2 Russia in August and received a 45 percent stake in the merged entity. (1 US dollar = 46.7500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Louise Heavens)