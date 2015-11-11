MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's Rostelecom said on Wednesday it expected 2015 revenues to be flat or slightly lower than last year, lowering its outlook after third-quarter sales fell 3 percent.

The state-controlled telecoms operator said its quarterly revenue fell to 72.5 billion roubles ($1.13 billion) from 74.8 billion a year earlier, dragged down by a 10-percent decline in its core fixed-line business sales.

The results reflected continued user migration to mobile networks and lower demand from businesses in the tough economic environment, company officials told reporters.

Net profit fell 59 percent to 2 billion roubles hurt by the revaluation of financial instruments and consolidation of losses from its mobile joint venture with Tele2 Russia, the company said in a statement.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 4 percent to 25.2 billion roubles and its OIBDA margin slid to 34.7 percent from 35.0 percent a year earlier.

Rostelecom confirmed its full-year 2015 OIBDA margin forecast of 33-34 percent and said it still expected to keep capital expenditures below 20 percent of sales.

The company, which in 2014 increased revenue from continuing operations by 3 percent to around 299 billion roubles, had said earlier it expected a rise in fixed-line sales this year.

($1 = 64.4280 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)