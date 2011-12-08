MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit amounted to 10.3 billion roubles ($329.23 million), beating analyst forecasts.

The company, which earlier this year was enlarged through a merger with seven regional peers, said the net profit increased 1 percent from a pro-forma 10.1 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2010.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 9.9 billion roubles, according to the average response of 10 banks.

Rostelecom also said in a statement third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent on a pro-forma basis to 73.9 billion roubles, above a 73.4 billion rouble forecast. ($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)