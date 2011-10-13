MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 2 percent year-on-year, lagging analysts' expectations.

Net profit at the recently beefed-up operator amounted to 8.55 billion roubles ($274.8 million) against a 10 billion rouble forecast and pro-forma 8.76 billion roubles in the same period of 2010.

The result came despite a 6 percent increase in revenues to 71.2 billion roubles, the company said in statement.

Analysts on average had forecast revenues of 73.4 billion roubles.

The former long-distance call monopoly in April became a full service telecoms provider after it was merged with seven regional peers, part of reforms aimed at boosting the efficiency of state telecom assets.

It plans to hold a technical London listing this year. ($1 = 31.110 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)