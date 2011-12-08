* Will look at buying into Euroset, Svyaznoy

MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom will consider buying a stake in one of the top mobile phone retailers, either Euroset or Svyaznoy, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have some offers from investment banks to review the possibility of buying a stake in Euroset and in Svyaznoy and we are planning to evaluate this option," Alexander Provotorov said during a conference call with analysts.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Euroset co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell his 50.1 percent stake, while businessman Maxim Nogotkov had said he could sell part of his 88 percent stake in Svyaznoy.

"We think that it can potentially make some sense if they (Euroset or Svyaznoy) can provide us with some preferences and can support ... our plans for mobile distribution, broadband distribution," Provotorov said.

Russia's third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom has the remaining 49.9 percent in Euroset and has an option to buy Mamut's stake but is yet to make a decision.

Svyaznoy and Euroset declined to comment.

Provotorov added Rostelecom also planned to outsource the management of 80 percent of its 2,500-strong retail network to a partner to boost its efficiency. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Megan Davies)