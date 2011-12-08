* Will look at buying into Euroset, Svyaznoy
* To outsource 80 pct of its own retail network
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian state-controlled
telecoms operator Rostelecom will consider buying a
stake in one of the top mobile phone retailers, either Euroset
or Svyaznoy, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We have some offers from investment banks to review the
possibility of buying a stake in Euroset and in Svyaznoy and we
are planning to evaluate this option," Alexander Provotorov said
during a conference call with analysts.
According to sources familiar with the situation, Euroset
co-owner Alexander Mamut has been looking to sell his 50.1
percent stake, while businessman Maxim Nogotkov had said he
could sell part of his 88 percent stake in Svyaznoy.
"We think that it can potentially make some sense if they
(Euroset or Svyaznoy) can provide us with some preferences and
can support ... our plans for mobile distribution, broadband
distribution," Provotorov said.
Russia's third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom
has the remaining 49.9 percent in Euroset and has an
option to buy Mamut's stake but is yet to make a decision.
Svyaznoy and Euroset declined to comment.
Provotorov added Rostelecom also planned to outsource the
management of 80 percent of its 2,500-strong retail network to a
partner to boost its efficiency.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Megan Davies)