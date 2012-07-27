MOSCOW, July 27 Russian telecoms operator
Rostelecom said on Friday it has completed the
acquisition of mobile operator Sky Link from its state-run
shareholder Svyazinvest.
The deal is part of state-controlled Rostelecom's strategy
to boost its share of the lucrative mobile market to offset
sluggish sales at its core, fixed-line business.
Rostelecom acquired Svyazinvest's 50 percent stake in Sky
Link in exchange for 1.91 percent of its own shares valued at
9.4 billion roubles ($291.04 million), or 167 roubles per share,
and now owns 100 percent of the mobile operator.
($1 = 32.2980 Russian roubles)
