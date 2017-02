MOSCOW, April 11 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said it has signed an agreement to access the LTE (Long Term Evolution) network infrastructure of broadband provider Yota, a step towards expanding its offering into higher margin products.

The company, which wants to launch a secondary share offering in London when market conditions allow, wants is expanding into broadband to offset its lower margin fixed line business. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)