BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
June 29 Swiss private banking group Edmond de Rothschild has raised $530 million for its first Africa-focused fund, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The fund, which will focus on making deals in Africa, will be managed by Amethis Finance - a company majority-owned by the Edmond de Rothschild, the paper said. (on.ft.com/1z0gucM)
Edmond de Rothschild would raise dedicated funds for Africa along with U.S.-based Carlyle Group LP and Dubai's Abraaj, the daily reported.
Luc Rigouzzo, founder and managing partner at Amethis, told the FT that the fund would target minority stakes in small to medium-sized companies.
Edmond de Rothschild and Amethis could not be immediately reached outside regular working hours. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.