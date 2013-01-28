UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Jan 28 Financier Nat Rothschild questioned the independence of a director being touted as the new boss of a subsidiary of Indonesia-focused miner Bumi .
Rothschild, who is locked in a bitter battle with Indonesia's influential Bakrie family over the future of the coal miner, said on Monday that Eko Budianto, a name mentioned in Sunday press reports as a possible new boss of Berau Coal , was not truly indepndent.
Bumi owns an 85 percent stake in Berau Coal.
The financier has mounted an effort to resurrect Bumi and has called for a meeting to vote on a resolution which could oust 12 of 14 current board members and bring in a new board which includes himself.
Two current directors, Steven Shapiro and Graham Hearne, who Rothschild proposed keeping on the board do not support his proposals, however, the Financial Times reported.
"NR Investments continues to believe that the only way to create long-term value for all shareholders at Bumi is introduce strong, independent management and make a clean start by reconstituting the Board," Rothschild said in a statement issued by his NR Investments vehicle.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.