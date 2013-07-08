LONDON, July 8 Financier Nat Rothschild has
asked Britain's financial market watchdog to look into whether
Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi made misleading
statements to the market, a source said.
After two years of bitter boardroom battles and a probe into
financial irregularities, Bumi, co-founded by Rothschild and the
Bakrie family, is now seeking to part ways with the Bakries in a
$278 million deal.
The deal, first announced last year, is still being hammered
out and the length of negotiations has raised questions over the
Bakrie family's ability to come up with the cash to pay for the
separation.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday
that Rothschild, whose relationship with both Bumi's board and
the Bakrie family has soured, has written to Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) to ask them to investigate the company.
Rothschild owns a 14.8 percent stake in the company
according to Reuters data.
British lawmakers earlier in July launched an inquiry into
resources companies which will examine corporate governance
issues amongst London-listed companies, partly prompted by
corruption probes at companies like Bumi.
Under the separation deal, the Bakries have agreed to
exchange cash and their shares in London-listed Bumi for the
group's minority holding in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources
.
Recent media reports have, however, suggested that the
Bakries are in talks regarding an alternative to the separation
deal with Bumi, including a sale of their stake to Former Thai
prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Trading in Bumi's shares has been suspended since April
after irregularities found in the accounts of a key subsidiary
forced it to delay its full-year results.
"We never confirm or deny an investigation," a spokesman for
the FCA said on Monday.
Bumi declined to comment.