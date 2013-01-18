(Corrects typeface of "local" in second paragraph)
PARIS Jan 18 A veteran banker at Rothschild in
London has been hired as managing director of luxury jeweller
and watchmaker Cartier's UK operations.
Frenchman Laurent Feniou, well-known in London's expatriate
circles as the founder of the "Francais of the Year" award which
celebrates leading lights of the local French community, has
changed his LinkedIn profile to say he is managing
director, Cartier UK with effect from January.
An automatic message via e-mail confirmed Feniou had left
Rothschild, where he was a managing director since 2001, for
Cartier. Feniou did not respond to a request for comment.
A Cartier spokeswoman confirmed the move.
Cartier, a unit of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont
, has undergone a management overhaul that saw Stanislas
de Quercize replace long-time Cartier chief Bernard Fomas at the
end of 2012.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)