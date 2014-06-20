LONDON, June 20 Paolo Scaroni, the former chief executive of Italian oil and gas company Eni, is to join investment bank Rothschild as deputy chairman, Rothschild said on Friday.

Scaroni, who headed state-owned Eni from 2005 until last month, will join Rothschild in July and work closely with the group's Global Financial Advisory unit, the bank said in a statement.

Scaroni, who is under investigation over corruption charges involving oil services group Saipem, left Eni after its shareholders approved a new board for the company.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has urged state-controlled companies to eject from their boards any director charged of financial crimes in a drive to fight corruption.

The 67-year-old was in March sentenced to three years in prison by an Italian court over inadequate environmental standards at a plant during his tenure at utility Enel .

He said at the time he would appeal the verdict. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)