LONDON, Sept 5 Anglo French bank Rothschild has appointed Gary Powell, currently head of its UK wealth management business, as group head of strategy and corporate development, according to a source at the firm.

Powell will report to Rothschild's co-chief executives Nigel Higgins and Olivier Pecoux, running the group's strategic focus but retaining a focus on its private banking operations.

He remains a member of the Global Wealth Management and Trust Executive Committee, the source said.

He is replaced at the helm of the British private banking unit, which manages assets of about 4 billion pounds, by Mark Kary, former chief executive of UK investment firm Polar Capital who joined Rothschild in 2010.

Powell has run the UK private wealth management business for five years, but first joined the bank as an investment banker in 1994.

He oversaw an aggressive hiring spree at the division, which included Kary's appointment from Polar Capital, as banking groups reeling from the global banking crisis all rushed to boost their private client operations.

Rothschild has weathered the shake-out of the banking industry since the financial crisis better than most rivals with a primary focus on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.