PARIS Feb 14 Paris Orleans, which controls French boutique investment bank Rothschild, on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenues, helped by its role as an advisor on some major European M&A deals.

Total revenue in Paris Orleans' fiscal third quarter ended December 31 rose to 357.9 million euros ($477.49 million) from 295.5 million in the year-ago quarter, also bolstered by a jump in merchant-banking proceeds.

($1 = 0.7495 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)